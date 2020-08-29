Hawaii man arrested in connection to fishing violations; over 300 fish illegally caught

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 47-year-old Naalehu man was arrested for illegally catching over 300 fish on Aug. 28.

According to the DLNR Division of Conversation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), an officer with the department spotted a vessel off South Point in the area of the West Hawaii Regional Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Officials say that the officer maintained surveillance on the boat during the day. A team of DOCARE officers later boarded the boat and found a number of aquatic resources violations.

DOCARE officers inspected the boat and what the fisherman caught at the South Point Boat Ramp. They found 333 yellow tang and three Pakuikui, also known as achilles tang. The DLNR say that they are a common species of aquarium fish.

The DOCARE inspection also revealed a number violations of state administrative relating to fishing gear and permit requirements relating to the FMA.

The boat’s operator was arrested for the 16 violations.

The man was booked and released on his own recognizance, according to the DLNR.

Officials say that all fishing gear connected to the violations were seized as evidence.

