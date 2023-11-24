ALA MOANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Black Friday deals lured many people out of their homes, despite the ease of online shopping.

Ala Moana Center was absolutely packed.

“I think this is the busiest I’ve honestly ever seen it,” said Hawaii Kai resident Journey Regelbrugge said. “The sales are better than I’ve honestly ever seen it too, so I think it’s kind of worth it.”

There were dozens of people in line for Lululemon while attendants helped to shuffle people inside. There was another seemingly-endless que of shoppers upstairs at Brandy Melville.

“I have never seen it like this,” Honolulu resident Jason Nichols said. “This is my first black Friday here, and there’s so much people. Good sales, but I think it could be a little better.”

KHON2 asked Nichols how he was sticking to his budget.

“I’m not,” Nichols said. “It’s going to be a rough one.”

It was quite the culture shock from folks from overseas. KHON2 asked a New Zealand visitor if he had ever seen a mall as busy as Ala Moana on Black Friday.

“Never in my life, this is insane,” Matt Archer said. “This our first time, first Thanksgiving and first Black Friday, so quite an experience, had to see it to believe it.”

Families loved the mini express train over at Pearlridge Center in between store visits.

“It’s his favorite, he always asks for it everyday,” said Shannon Velligas about her son, Kaito.

Customers told KHON2 that online shopping is certainly easier and there are no crowds, but Black Friday is as much about the experience as it is about shopping.

“I wouldn’t be fighting this crowd,” Tanoa owner Aaron Forsgren said, “but they still like coming out, so I think people look forward to an experience, just to walk of all the turkey that they ate and all the stuffing, you know, burn off the fat.”

Tanoa’s owner said online shopping is great, but there is nothing like touching and feeling a product before buying it — customers agreed.

“There’s that connection of just finding it in person, just having that treasure moment,” Shannon said, “like, ‘Aha! I found it!'”

Experts said showing a little aloha spirit can go a long way since many Black Friday deals extend through the holiday season.

“Don’t push, don’t shove, you know, wait your turn. We all have someplace to be. We’re all very busy. So to kind of just shop with aloha!”

Some malls will extend their hours for the holiday season.

Pearlridge Center:

· Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day): Closed

· Friday, Nov. 24 (Black Friday): 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

· Saturday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

· Sunday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 10:

Mondays through Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Monday, Dec. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 17: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

· Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 22: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

· Saturday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

· Sunday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

· Starting Tuesday, Dec. 26: Return to center hours

Mondays through Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Monday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kahala Mall

· Friday, November 24 Extended Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

· Saturday, November 26 – Friday, Dec. 23 Regular Mall Hours (Mon-Sat): 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Saturday, December 24 Christmas Eve: Extended Hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 Christmas Day: MALL CLOSED/Optional Open*

Monday, December 26 Extended Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 27 – Regular Mall Hours:

Friday, December 30 – Friday, Dec. 23 Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 31 New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, January 1 New Year’s Day: MALL OPEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beginning January 2, 2024 Regular Mall Hours: Mon. to Sat.: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6.p.m.

