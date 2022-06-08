HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Mermaids’ Lament” is a Hawaii-made feature film that explores trauma, suicide, substance abuse and other psychiatric issues. Some scenes may be disturbing to viewers.

The team behind the psychological drama is looking for women to act as a test audience. They want to see how a female audience responds to the story.

The University of Hawaii at Hilo announced last September that the film is infused with the many talents of their faculty, students and alumni.

“Mermaids’ Lament” is directed by Geoffrey B. Hajim, a former film lecturer at Hawaii Community College. He said the film is about two women: one of them believes she’s a mermaid after suffering a traumatic incident that left her mute; the other is a therapist who is trying to help this woman.

If you’re interested in participating in the test audience, sign up here by Friday, June 10, to receive a private screener link. After you watch the film, you will need to fill out a survey within two weeks.