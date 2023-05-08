HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States and the Hawaii state flag will be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the recent victims of gun violence in Allen, Texas.

The mass shooting happened at a Texas outlet mall — taking the lives of eight people one of them as young as three years old on Saturday, May 6. Several others were also wounded.

“Every leader in America needs to work together to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening,” said Hawaii Gov. Josh Green.

The Hawaii State Capitol, all state offices and agencies and the Hawaii National Guard lowered their flags on Monday and will continue to do so through sunset on Thursday, May 11.

Officials had identified the suspect of the shooting as a 33-year-old man who was discharged from the military. He was shot and killed by police at the scene of the incident.