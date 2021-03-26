Outdoor weddings up to 100 people now allowed on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has recently amended Tier 3 in Honolulu’s COVID-19 recovery framework to include the reopening of commercial weddings on Oahu.

The new mandate allows up to 100 people to attend weddings, which goes into effect immediately.

This marks the end of a year-long shutdown of commercial weddings and events on Oahu.

“From photographers and florists, to officiants and planners, the entire wedding industry has been hit especially hard by the pandemic,” Blangiardi said in a news release Friday, March 26. “At a recent demonstration at Honolulu Hale the wedding industry representatives assured us they can operate in a safe manner and we trust they will keep their word, while also doing their part to prevent large unpermitted events from happening. Keeping all members of our community safe is still our primary focus.”

Under the amended framework, weddings under the supervision of event planning professionals are now allowed in Tier 3, with the following restrictions:

A maximum of 100 people per event (including staff)

Outdoor venues only.

Table seating in groups of up to ten individuals is required.

Everyone must follow proper use of face coverings as detailed in the Order.

Food and beverage service must comply with the requirements for Restaurants/Bars.

Temperature checks must be completed.

Sign-in data must be collected for all guests.

Dancing is allowed, provided dancers wear approved face coverings and follow spacing requirements of two dancers for every 36 square feet, with a maximum of 32 dancers.

“As we begin to recover from the shutdown of our businesses there still is financial aid that is needed to help cover from months of not having income yet still incurring businesses expenses,” said Susan O’Donnell, Vice President of the Oahu Wedding Association and owner of Aloha Wedding Planners. “We’re optimistic, but there is so much work ahead to get our businesses financially stable.”

The City continues to monitor current conditions and recognizes there has been an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases over the past week on Oahu. The City is working with the Hawaii State Department of Health to assess risks and make adjustments as needed to safely reopen the economy.

Click here to view the new wedding category details and the reopening framework.