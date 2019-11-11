Hawaii local Bretman Rock nabs “Beauty Influencer of the Year” title at the People’s Choice Awards 2019

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii social media influencer Bretman Rock knocked out major competition in the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards winning the title of “Beauty Influencer of the Year” on Sunday, November 10.

Rock was up against major influencers like Jeffrey Star, James Charles, Desi Perkins, Nikki de Jager (NikkiTutorials), Rachel Levin (RCL Beauty), Nikita Dragun and Jackie Aina.

(Bretman Rock)

The influencer had several makeup collection collaborations with brands like ColourPop Cosmetics in 2019 and Morphe in 2018.

Rock could not believe his win and took to social media and said, “This means the absolute world to me.”

He dedicated the award to his father, who passed away in November 2019.

Rock began creating Youtube videos in 2015 and became viral on Instagram and from former short-form video app Vine prior to that. As of 2019, he garnered over 6.72 million Youtube subscribers and over 13 million Instagram followers.