HONOLULU (KHON2) — The home where Honolulu Police found a body encased in concrete inside a bathtub was sold on Friday, Sept. 9.

The home is located on east Oahu, in an exclusive neighborhood surrounded by other extravagant houses with a view of the mountains and ocean.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The 8,379 square foot home has three bedrooms and three baths.

It was listed on Monday, Aug. 1 with an asking price of $2.49 million.

Buyers offered $80,000 more than the original asking price and closed on the deal today for $2.57 million.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The realtor is required to disclose that there was a death inside the home and the buyers are aware of the incident.