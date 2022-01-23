Hawaii Lions hosts annual Lions in Sight eyeglass drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Lions hosted their annual Lions in Sight eyeglass and hearing aid collection drive Saturday, Jan. 22.

In the past the annual collection drive was held at outside at storefronts. Due to the pandemic, Lions Recycle For Sight collection boxes were placed inside some Walmart stores at the Vision Center.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The glasses will be cleaned and categorized by prescription, before being sent to developing countries were eye care isn’t easily accessible.

“Lately it’s been the Philippines and Mexico,” said Lions Club member Lori Inouye-Yamashita. “We’ve also had countries like Cambodia, Nepal, Afghanistan, Micronesia and Africa. They can be used, it helps like I said, improve the vision and the lives of these poeple because it helps with getting jobs as well as for schools, being able to see the chalkboard.”

The Hawaii Lions said 5,000 pairs of eyeglasses were given to villagers in Afghanistan recently. The hearing aids collected are given to Hawaii residents in need.

The Hawaii Lions has an ongoing collection year round. To see where you can drop them off visit the Hawaii Lions website.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

There are 48,000 Lions Clubs across the world that coordinate this annual Lions in Sight project to help raise awareness of the other community service efforts of the club.