HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Transportation Safety Board said they have recovered the missing air ambulance wreckage of Hawaii Life Flight and the three people on board in the depths of the Pacific Ocean.

According to the NTSB, the vessel crashed into the ocean near Kaupo on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

After a weeks-long search, NTSB said they recovered the flight crew, who were fatally injured, and the majority of the wreckage on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Onboard the plane was a pilot, a flight paramedic and a flight nurse.

The recovery effort came just after a deep-water search for the wreckage began on Sunday, Jan. 8. By the following day, the search vessel MV Island Pride detected a series of pings from a beacon installed on the cockpit voice recorder of the air ambulance.

The wreckage field was about 6,420 feet underwater and 1,200 feet south of the last data point received from the aircraft.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The NTSB said an investigation is underway and is expected to be completed in 12 to 24 months.