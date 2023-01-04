HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Life Flight has announced their return to service after a crash off the coast of Maui last month.

On Dec. 16, 2022, the plane crashed while it was on its way to pick up a patient on the Big Island.

According to Hawaii Life Flight, they took a pause in their service for the mental well-being of their crew members and to perform precautionary maintenance checks.

Crew members are said to be returning to service at their own discretion.

The company also identified the pilot who was involved in the crash as Brian Treptow.