Hawaii libraries celebrate ‘Tails and Tales’ in 2021 Summer Reading Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Public Library System will host virtual and in-person activities, author talks and more during its “Tails and Tales” 2021 Summer Reading Program.

Participants of the program will learn about Hawaii’s ocean creatures, land animals, birds and beasts while listening to fantastic tales.

The Summer Reading Program began on Tuesday, June 1, and runs through Saturday, July 31. Children will learn about animals of the week, including the humpback whale, Hawaiian cleaner wrasse, sharks, sea horses, lobsters, green sea turtles, monk seals, manta rays and dolphins.

Participants will watch videos of the featured animal along with making fun crafts and downloading an activity packet.

“Get ready to spend some “koala-ty” time reading and visiting your library this summer! Libraries are now open and accommodating reduced numbers of patrons daily for quick browse and borrow, Wi-Fi and computer sessions. Our digital doors are always open at librarieshawaii.org. With just a library card, you can download ebooks, stream movies, learn a language, read The New York Times, and more!” Stacey Aldrich, State librarian

Those who participate in the program can take on reading challenges at their own pace, attend activities, enjoy programs, track reading minutes and earn incentives when they reach certain milestones of a 1,000-minute goal.

Patrons will be rewarded with a virtual badge and an automatic entry into a grand prize drawing of four roundtrip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies for every 100 minutes of logged reading time.

Click here to register for the 2021 Summer Reading Program.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and the Department of Natural Resources (DLNR) are partnering to contribute to the program. DLNR speakers will be on-hand to share information on safe and responsible fishing methods and teach about restricted areas, seasonal rules and protected species.