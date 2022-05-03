HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill was passed Tuesday to increase minimum wage in Hawaii to $18 by 2028.
The senate voted unanimously to pass the bill. The House voted 48-3 to pass.
The amended bill states wage hikes will happen like this:
- Currently – $10.10
- Oct. 2022 – $12
- Jan. 2024 – $14
- Jan. 2026 – $16
- Jan. 2028 – $18
The measure now heads to Gov. Ige for approval. He has until June 27 to put it on a list with intent to veto.