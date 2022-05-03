HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill was passed Tuesday to increase minimum wage in Hawaii to $18 by 2028.

The senate voted unanimously to pass the bill. The House voted 48-3 to pass.

The amended bill states wage hikes will happen like this:

Currently – $10.10

Oct. 2022 – $12

Jan. 2024 – $14

Jan. 2026 – $16

Jan. 2028 – $18

The measure now heads to Gov. Ige for approval. He has until June 27 to put it on a list with intent to veto.