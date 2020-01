HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wednesday is the opening day of the state legislature, and we’re already getting a look at what lawmakers will be debating.

Governor Ige along with leaders from the state house and senate unveiled a package of economic bills.

Some items up for debate include increasing the minimum wage to $13 an hour by 2024.

The package also pushes for a tax break for working class families and individuals as well as expanding childcare options for parents near their work.