Hawaii leaders want environmental change; Build Back Better Act discussion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii leaders will be holding a press conference at Kapiolani Community College on Wednesday at 2 p.m. to discuss climate change and the Build Back Better Act (BBBA) that was proposed by President Joe Biden in late October.

“The BBBA is the climate bill for the Biden administration,” said Josh Stanbro Police, fellow elemental accelerator, of the City & County of Honolulu. “If we are going to cut emissions by 50% by 2030 which science says all says we have to do in order to continue to live in these islands. We got to move on climate, BBBA does that with 555 billion dollars for stuff like this.”

Stanbro said the bill will provide solar panels, electric vehicles, home energy efficiency and more.

“The BBBA will cut the cost of living for folks and it will also transition our economy to a great economy,” Stanbro said.

The bill would also invest in American Veterans and their families, according to the White House. Providing free preschool for veterans who have children living at home, ages three to four, cutting child care spending by more than half.

The White House said President Biden is confident this legislation can pass both houses of Congress, and he looks forward to signing it into law.