HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige joined the rest of the nation in mourning those taken away too soon in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, ordering the United States and Hawaii flags to be flown at half-staff.

Another tragic event in America, a gunman in Texas killed at least 21 people, most of them children.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Congressman Kai Kahele joined other Hawaii elected officials in denouncing Tuesday’s shooting and calling on more action in the United States Congress to put an end to gun violence.

“The federal government has the direct responsibility to address this,” Kahele said. “I hope my colleagues feel this sense of urgency as much as I do. The week of June 7, I will be back in Washington. And I’m sure that this is something that will absolutely be on the agenda when the House returns.”

Congressman Ed Case through a statement told KHON 2 News he is committing to taking action to prevent gun violence.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families in texas in the wake of yet another gun violence tragedy in our nation. I am firmly committed to gun violence prevention legislation that keeps guns away from those who seek to do harm with them. We cannot wait any longer. We must act to protect against gun violence in our schools, houses of worship, our streets, anywhere and everywhere people are together where they feel and ought to be safe.”

Tuesday’s shooting in Texas comes after nearly 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting where 26 people were killed, including 20 children.

Kahele said, “It’s also beyond just gun control, and background checks. We have to address mental health issues in this country.”

The Hawaii chapter of Wear Orange, a national movement to bring gun violence awareness along with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will be holding an event at the State Capitol on Friday, June 3. Governor Ige is expected to speak at the event.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The organization also plans to hold a vigil for those lives lost in recent mass shootings.