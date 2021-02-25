Hawaii lawmakers consider standardized pandemic travel rules

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hawaiian Airlines

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are considering a bill that would standardize the state’s pandemic travel restrictions across the islands.

The proposal is a departure from the current system that allows individual counties to opt out of the state’s pre-flight testing program or add their own additional measures.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Members of the House Finance Committee heard testimony on the bill Thursday.

Counties have the option to not participate in the state’s “Safe Travels” program, which requires a negative COVID-19 test before departure for Hawaii to avoid a mandatory quarantine.

They can make people quarantine for 10 days or implement additional screening requirements such as secondary testing or modified quarantines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories