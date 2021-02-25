Hawaii lawmakers consider standardized pandemic travel rules

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are considering a bill that would standardize the state’s pandemic travel restrictions across the islands.

The proposal is a departure from the current system that allows individual counties to opt out of the state’s pre-flight testing program or add their own additional measures.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Members of the House Finance Committee heard testimony on the bill Thursday.

Counties have the option to not participate in the state’s “Safe Travels” program, which requires a negative COVID-19 test before departure for Hawaii to avoid a mandatory quarantine.

They can make people quarantine for 10 days or implement additional screening requirements such as secondary testing or modified quarantines.