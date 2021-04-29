Hawaii lawmakers approve $2,200 one-time payments to all state teachers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State lawmakers have approved a bill on Thursday, April 29, that would give Hawaii public school educators one-time $2,200 payments.

The payments aim for “workforce stabilization to retain teachers” and will be made to full- and half-time teachers.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

In HB613, CD2, lawmakers direct the Hawaii State Department of Education to spend federal pandemic relief funds on specific programs and policies.

According to the bill, the sum of $29.7 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds may be expended for the fiscal year that starts July 1 “for the purpose of educator workforce stabilization to retain teachers; provided that moneys appropriated shall be used for a one-time stabilization payment of $2,200 for each teacher.”

The measure also calls for funds to be spent on the following: shortage differentials for special education, Hawaiian language immersion educators, improved indoor air quality and new air conditioning, along with food services, transportation and personal protective equipment.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association will provide further information about how and when the payments will be carried out once Gov. David Ige approves the funds.