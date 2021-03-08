Hawaii lawmakers advance bill to allow abortions by nurses

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers have advanced a bill that would allow nurses to perform abortions.

The decision on Thursday by the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee will advance the legislation to the full state House for consideration.

The measure would allow advanced practice registered nurses to end a pregnancy by medication or aspiration, a medical procedure that uses suction to conduct an abortion. Nurses must have prescriptive authority, specialize in the medical practice and have a valid license.

Hawaii would join 12 states that allow nurses to perform abortions. The bill says that though Hawaii legalized abortions in the 1970s, there is limited access to abortions in several areas of the state.