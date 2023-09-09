HONOLULU (KHON) – Off-duty law enforcement officers in Hawai’i are taking their commitment to the next level.

Officers will be perched on 10-foot scaffolds and rooftops at various locations across the state, while volunteers on the ground will collect donations for “Badges and Buckets.”

The unique event directly benefits Special Olympics Hawai’is mission to provide sports, health and wellness programs, leadership development, and inclusionary initiatives for individuals with intellectual disabilities year-round.

“Special Olympics Hawai’i is all donation based. They do everything for the community, based on fundraising efforts. For us to support the athletes, this is our small way from the police department to give back,” said Honolulu Police Officer High Lin Shin.

It kicks off September 7th, on Kauai and Molokai and continues through September 9th. On Oahu, the event runs from September 8th to 10th. Hilo residents can participate from October 5th to 7th, while Maui gets its turn from November 8th to 10th. Finally, Kailua-Kona wraps it all up from November 10th to 12th.

Oahu (September 8-10)

– Enchanted Lake Shopping Center

– Hawaii Kai Shopping Center

– Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center

– Laulani Village Shopping Center

– Manoa Marketplace

– Salt Lake Shopping Center

– Sam’s Club Keeaumoku

– Waimalu Plaza

– Walmart Kapolei

– Walmart Keeaumoku

– Walmart Kunia

– Walmart Mililani

– Walmart Pearl City



Kauai (September 7-9)

– Walmart Lihue



Molokai (September 7-9)

– Molokai Public Library

Hawaii Island

– Walmart Hilo | October 5-7

– Walmart Kailua-Kona | November 10-12

– Maui: Walmart Kahului | November 8-10