Hawaii to begin processing unemployment benefits applications for ‘hybrid workers’ who can earn an extra $100

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) has announced it will start processing applications for its unemployment benefits program to help “hybrid workers.”

The Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program is the sixth federal benefit program implemented by the DLIR since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. It will start processing applications on Thursday, June 17.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“MEUC is another lifeline available for people struggling through the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “MEUC was created in response to workers whose past income wasn’t fully being counted and now that the program has launched, claimants who have side income will see an increase in their weekly benefit amount.”

To be eligible for MEUC, claimants needed to have earned a net income of at least $5,000 in self-employment work in the most recent taxable year before they applied for unemployment benefits. Claimants who think they maybe eligible must submit proof of qualifying income to the department here. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) recipients are not eligible for MEUC.

If you meet the eligibility requirements, you will receive the additional $100 benefit for any week that you were eligible for regular UI or extended benefits and were paid benefits between the weeks ending January 2, 2021 and September 4, 2021. For more information, click here.

NOTE: None of the benefits are available to employees who are terminated for cause, quit their job without good cause, or refuse to return to work.