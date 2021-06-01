Hawaii launches program to give free meals to keiki during summer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaukau 4 Keiki is launching statewide to address the rise in food hardship that families experience during the summer.

The new program is partnered by USDA Food Services, Hawaii Child Nutrition Program, as well as food access coordinators across the islands.

Kaukau 4 Keiki runs for seven weeks from June 14 through July 31 on the Big Island.

The free program is open to residents 18 years and younger, and up to age 22 for those who live with a physical or mental disability and participate in school programs.

They will receive a 7-day kit of breakfast and lunch items, which include fruits and vegetables, a mix of pantry staples, such as bread and cereal, and other locally sourced products.

Click here to register. Kits will be distributed beginning June 14.