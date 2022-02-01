Hawaii launches campaign to combat tobacco companies’ marketing aimed at keiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is looking to counteract tobacco companies’ marketing campaigns to hook their next customers–Hawaii’s youth.

The Department of Health (DOH) said in Hawaii each year, the tobacco industry spends an estimated $24 million on marketing. These tactics are meant to lure curious keiki into experimenting with vapes to addict a new generation of Hawai’i’s youth to nicotine.

“Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the U.S. and in Hawai‘i,” said Deputy Director of Health Resources Danette Wong Tomiyasu. “Hawai‘i has made great gains in reducing youth cigarette use, but with the introduction of vaping, we are now facing a crisis of youth addiction.”

According to the 2019 High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 5,498 students in Hawaii tried tobacco before the age of 13. And nearly one in three Hawai‘i high school students report having vaped in the last 30 days – a 20% increase in just two years.

To fight this ongoing battle, DOH and the Hawai’i Public Health Institue launched a new public service announcement campaign on Feb. 1 called “Stronger Together: We See/They See.”

DOH said its campaign is scheduled to run through April and it will include radio, broadcast and print advertisements.

