Hawaii Labor Department issues urgent warning against phishing attempts through text, email

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) warned Hawaii residents on Thursday, April 22, about fraudulent text messaging and email phishing scams that target unemployment insurance.

DLIR officials say the scams ask claimants to click on a link that allows hackers to access personal documents.

Officials are asking those who have clicked on these links to call the Unemployment Call Center at (808) 762-5751 or 5752 and select option 4. The DLIR director says the scams are conducted in a variety of ways.

“Sophisticated cyber criminals are not only filing fraudulent claims but also attempting to break into existing accounts and stealing benefits awarded to bona fide claimants. It is really important to know this is happening here in Hawaii and it’s affecting our local community. We strongly urge claimants not to click on these links.” Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations director

Tips to protect yourself from fraud:

Remember to never share your SSN on social media or with non-trusted sources.

For accurate information regarding Unemployment Insurance in Hawaii, only use trusted resources. Avoid social media groups or outside entities that claim to be able to assist you. If the option is not listed on labor.hawaii.gov, it may be a scam or could be used for fraudulent activity.

DLIR employees are prohibited from using social media to assist customers.

