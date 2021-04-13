Hawaii Labor Department issues urgent unemployment insurance fraud message

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) is warning Hawaii unemployment claimants to beware of scams targeting them.

DLIR announced on Monday, April 12, that it is working with other states and the U.S. Department of Labor (U.S. DOL) to fight fraud.

The DLIR is reminding the public that it does not have any social media accounts except Twitter. Also, the only portal for unemployment insurance benefits is here.

Tips to protect yourself from fraud:

Remember to never share your SSN on social media or with non-trusted sources.

For accurate information regarding Unemployment Insurance in Hawaii, only use trusted resources. Avoid social media groups or outside entities that claim to be able to assist you. If the option is not listed on labor.hawaii.gov , it may be a scam or could be used for fraudulent activity.

, it may be a scam or could be used for fraudulent activity. There is no fee for unemployment services through the DLIR. They do not solicit payments on social media. If you are asked to pay a fee for these services, DO NOT PAY the fee and report this to the DLIR at (808) 762-5751 or (808) 762-5752 and choose option #4.

DLIR employees are PROHIBITED from using social media to assist customers.

