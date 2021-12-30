Hawaii Labor Department calls for safety following surge in industrial accidents

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State Labor Department is reminding employers and workers to think about safety following a surge in serious work industrial accidents this year.

Officials say, so far this year there have been 23 major incidents including seven fatalities. Among those deaths — a 28-year-old man who had been servicing equipment in July, when a truck-mounted boom fell on him.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Also in July, a pallet being unloaded from a container fell on a worker, killing him. Officials say, many of the incidents this year resulted in amputations, bone fractures, dislocated shoulders and joints, and electrical burns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 06 2022 04:07 pm