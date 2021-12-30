Hawaii Labor Department calls for safety following surge in industrial accidents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State Labor Department is reminding employers and workers to think about safety following a surge in serious work industrial accidents this year.

Officials say, so far this year there have been 23 major incidents including seven fatalities. Among those deaths — a 28-year-old man who had been servicing equipment in July, when a truck-mounted boom fell on him.

Also in July, a pallet being unloaded from a container fell on a worker, killing him. Officials say, many of the incidents this year resulted in amputations, bone fractures, dislocated shoulders and joints, and electrical burns.