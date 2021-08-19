Hawaii lab offers free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations in new pop-up event

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 PCR screenings will be available to the public starting Aug. 24 in what S&G Labs of Hawaii is calling it’s latest series of community COVID-19 testing and vaccination events.

Community members can get tested or vaccinated at the former KMART Parking Lot in Kapolei (500 Kamokila Blvd, Kapolei, HI 96707) on Aug. 24 and Sept. 7 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“S&G stepped up at the beginning of the pandemic to provide local COVID-19 testing. When our community needs us, we are out there ready to serve. It’s so important that we work together to provide testing and vaccination resources and we thank our community partners and volunteers for stepping up with us.” said Lynn Puana, M.D., C.E.O S&G Labs Hawaii

Attendees are asked to bring their Identification and proof of insurance card. Masks are highly encouraged and social distancing will be required.

Pre registration prior to the event is encouraged. To pre-register for COVID-19 testing click here. To pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.