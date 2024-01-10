HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is known as this “melting pot” of cultures, which I’m not the biggest fan of that example, but it really gives a highlight and brings the spotlight on all the different cultures that come to Hawaii calling this their home.

But there is something to learn when it comes to Hawaiian cultural values itself.

I would like to introduce, she is the Native Hawaiian Affairs Program Officer from the University of Hawaii, we are here with Dr. Punihei Lipe.

I am really interested in this summit that is coming up next week Tuesday through Thursday which is the Hawaii Kuu Home Aloha Summit.

But taking it back to UH first, I heard that the University if becoming more of a Native Hawaiian Place of Learning.

I’m interested, what does that mean for you guys?

“Yes, mahalo for that question. I like to talk about it in two buckets if you will. On the one hand, we talk about becoming more responsive to Native Hawaiians, Native Hawaiian students, Native Hawaiian employees at the University, and of course, Native Hawaiian communities. So, how do we be more responsive to their needs but also their assets and how do we work together to make sure that they succeed,” said Lipe.

“On the other hand, we are talking about becoming more reflective of Native Hawaiian culture, for all people who call Hawaii home, to learn from, to grow from, to connect from, and even to heal from.”

What is the point in bringing this together and what can people get out of this summit?

“So, Hawaii Kuu Home Aloha is the name of the summit. “Hawaii, Our Beloved Home.” We want to bring all the people who call Hawaii home, the different communities, not just Hawaiians anybody who calls Hawaii home, to come together to listen to one another, to share stories with one another, and to connect with one another thinking about our past, our present, and ultimately the future that we want for our grandchildren here in Hawaii,” said Lipe.

The 17th is very significant as being the 131st commemoration of the illegal overthrow of Queen Liliuokalani and the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Is that a big part in choosing this date for this summit?

“Absolutely. You know, the day before will be the National Day of Racial Healing and the day before that is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day where he is inviting us to think about the beloved communities we want to build,” said Lipe.

“So, January 17, we have a lot to still discover, talk through, heal from when it comes to that day, for all people who call Hawaii, and so the invitation on top of that to think about the beloved home we want to create for our future and the way we heal together is incredibly important and significant.”

That is an amazing event to create, hopefully heal through some of the issues that we have been dealing with.

So, with that being said, this is three days. What are some of the events that are taking place throughout this summit?

“Yes. So, Tuesday, we are looking at the past. So, stories from different communities who have been calling Hawaii home for some time now,” Lipe said.

“Wednesday, we are going to be looking at different ways we can think about the present. How do we be present with ourselves, each other, and aina. Different kinds of workshops with that. Then Thursday, we are really excited about our Key Note with Dr. Gail Christopher, a leader of healing work across America, paired with Kumu Hula Kekuhi Kealiikanakaoleohaililani. Its going to be really exciting. If people work for the first two days, come to the Key Note that evening on the 18th.”

There are a lot of people who are participating already in this event but there are a lot of spaces available.

This is free and available to the entire public.

