Hawaii kupuna concerned over coronavirus

Hawaii’s kupuna have concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Local groups gathered this morning to ask what happens next.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green told them the state is requesting more money for medicare. There are also plans to work closely with caregivers and kupuna to detect the virus and to keep it from spreading.

Lt. Governor Josh Green: “We have already seen some flow, we’ve already received $1.75 million to help with staff, we need much, much more. We have a request right now, we’re adding it up. All of our hospitals have asked for about $44 million in extra gear and equipment in case it goes on for a long time.”

Lt. Governor Green urges the public to remain calm, but to be prepared.