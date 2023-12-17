HONOLULU (KHON2) — The sounds of the season are soaring through the skies via the Skyline train station.

A group of gifted keiki took caroling to new heights as they boarded the train for a festive new way to feature their music.

Andi Wijaya of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation came up with the fun and innovative idea to spread holiday cheer.

“What a day, I’ve been working on this system for maybe 7 or 8 years now, and now my kids get to ride on it and play music on it, it’s really really nice,” said Wijaya.

The keiki who came out to showcase their musical talents were the violin, viola and flute students of Dr. Carlos Malanima from Dr. Carlo Malanima & Susan McGinn’s Teaching Studio.

The players performed at Aloha Stadium Station and continued to ride the train to perform at the next station.

The event began at 3 p.m. and was hosted by the City and County of Department of Transportation Service , Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, and Hitachi Rail Honolulu.