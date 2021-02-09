Hawaii Keck Observatory scientists win prestigious science prize

W. M. Keck Observatory Chief Scientist John O’Meara (left) and Professor J. Xavier Prochaska of UC Santa Cruz (right) are among the authors awarded the prestigious 2020 AAAS Newcomb Cleveland Prize. (W.M. Keck Observatory photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 9, that two scientists at the W. M. Keck Observatory on Mauna Kea are among the recipients of the 2020 Newcomb Cleveland Prize.

Chief scientist John O’Meara and University of California Santa Cruz professor J. Xavier Prochaska along with their team authored a study that pinpointed the home galaxy of a non-repeating fast radio burst. O’Meara said, it is an honor to be selected for the Prize.

“Given the robust research AAAS publishes across a variety of scientific fields, it’s a great honor to have this work selected for the Newcomb Cleveland Prize. There was a global team of astronomers involved in this work, and it’s wonderful to see such a large collaboration earn this distinction for an exciting science result.” John O’Meara, W.M. Keck Observatory Chief Scientist

Artist’s impression of CSIRO’s Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope finding a fast radio burst and determining its precise location. The W. M. Keck Observatory, Very Large Telescope, and Gemini South telescopes joined ASKAP with follow-up optical observations to image the host galaxy. (CSIRO photo/Andrew Howells)

The AAAS Newcomb Cleveland Prize is awarded to the most impactful research published in the journal “Science.”

The authors will receive the award on Wednesday, Feb. 10, during a virtual ceremony. Click here for more information.