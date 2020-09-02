Hawaii Kai residents asked to conserve water through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some Hawaii Kai residents are being asked to conserve water through Friday.

The Board of Water Supply says customers who live from Keahole Street to the Hawaii Kai Golf course should use water for essential needs only.

Crews are working to repair a leaky valve on a transmission main on Kalanianaole Highway near the entrance to the golf course.

Drivers should also expect delays in the area due to the repairs.

