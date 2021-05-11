Hawaii Kai Public Library bookstore reopens after 14-month closure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Kai Public Library bookstore reopened on Monday, May 10, after a 14-month closure due to COVID-19.

There is a temporary store policy and staff are asking the public to read it carefully to be prepared.

The temporary policy for the Hawaii Kai Public Library bookstore is listed below.

Only six shoppers are allowed in the store at one time. Ukuleles are welcome.

Each shopper may be limited to 20 minutes of shopping time, depending on the crowd.

Shoppers must register upon entering with their name, phone number and time of arrival.

Masks are required to enter the bookstore.

Hand sanitizer will be placed outside of the store, staff ask the public to use it before entering.

The bookstore is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The store is closed on Fridays and Sundays.

The bookstore is accepting donations again and thanks the public for holding onto gently used books, games, puzzles, CDs, DVDs and other sellable items.

The Hawaii Kai Public Library bookstore is located at 249 Lunalilo Home Rd.