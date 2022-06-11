HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Kai Lions club patched up the sidewalk on Pepe’ekeo Street in Hawai’i Kai between Hawai’i Kai Drive and Haha’ione Street.

The patching was done on Saturday, June 11.

This was community service project in partnership with the District 50 Lions’ Safe Sidewalks initiative and the city’s Mālama O Ka ‘Āina community volunteer program.

The city said Haha’ione Elementary School also helped in the efforts.

The volunteer program, which is administered by The city’s Department of Facility Maintenance, Division of Road Maintenance handles the Mālama O Ka ‘Āina program.

The Hawai’i Kai Lions Club patched up the sidewalk on Pepe’ekeo Street in Hawai’i Kai in the city’s Mālama O Ka ‘Āina community volunteer program on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

If you’re interested in coordinating a group to help call DRM at (808) 768-3606.

The Hawaii Kai Lions Club hosts the annual Father’s Day pancake breakfast. The Hawaii Kai Lions Club said the pancake breakfast is on for Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19.