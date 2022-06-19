HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Kai Lions Club hosted their annual Father’s Day Breakfast fundraiser as a drive-thru at Kaiser High School.

In the past the fundraiser was held in the Kaiser High School Cafeteria. When the school said the cafeteria was not available, the Lions Club created the drive-thru event.

All the tickets were presold, and all tickets sold out before Father’s Day. Those who bought tickets were treated to fried rice, link sausages, and scrambled eggs.

The Hawaii Kai Lions Club said that the ticket sales in 2022 were at about 3,000 breakfasts sold.

Fathers’ Day fundraiser goes to community projects such as the annual Hawaii Kai Holiday Parade, support for Hawaii Kai public schools, Hawaii Kai Library, Kaiser High School Project Graduation, Junior Police Officer appreciation, and events that help with eyesight.

The breakfast fundraiser was not held in the past two years due to COVID restrictions. The club said the fundraiser has been happening for nearly 50 years as it started in 1973.