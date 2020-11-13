Hawaii Kai fire cause remains unknown, building lacked fire sprinklers

HAWAII KAI (KHON2) — A fire on the sixth floor of Naniwa Gardens in Hawaii Kai broke out Tuesday evening.

The fire was first reported at 5:39 p.m. Honolulu firefighters and police arrived on scene around 5:45 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames emanating from the Makai side of the building.

The fire was under control at 6:18 p.m.

According to a report, no one was at the affected apartment at the time. No injuries were reported, but two dogs were believed to be in the home and died as a result of the blaze. The building did not have fire sprinklers, says HFD.

The fire did not spread to other apartments. Damages were estimated to be at $360,000 to the unit and $40,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.