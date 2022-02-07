Hawaii Kai family escapes early morning house fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received an emergency call on Monday, Feb. 7 around 3:36 a.m. about a building fire on Kahena Street in Hawaii Kai.

Honolulu firefighters arrived at the scene approximately at 3:45 a.m. HFD said firefighters found a small, single-story family residence with light gray smoke coming from the rear of the home.

A family of four escaped the fire when their smoke detectors went off, according to HFD. The fire, found in a bedroom, was extinguished by 3:54 a.m.

According to HFD investigators, the cause of the fire was accidental. The investigation revealed that the fire originated from a probable electrical failure or malfunction of the power strip that was under a wooden desk in the front bedroom of the single-story home which was used as an office and storage room.

HFD said there were no injuries. The total damage is estimated at $45,000 which includes $40,000 of the house structure and $5,000 towards the contents in the house.

