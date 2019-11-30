Hawaii Kai Christmas parade kicks of Saturday holiday festivities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Lions Club coordinates the annual Hawaii Kai Kalikimaka Parade.

The parade started at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 on the corner of Hawaii Kai Drive and Lunalilo Home Road, go along Lunalilo Home Road, and went to Koko Marina Center.

There were over 1,000 marchers, 25 vehicles, and three bands.