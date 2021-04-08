Hawaii judge finds probable cause to charge Pittsburgh tourist in friend’s death

Benjamin Fleming was arrested last month after his first night out on the Big Island with his two college friends ended in a deadly fight. (Courtesy: Hawaii Police Department)

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge rules there is probable cause to charge a Pittsburgh tourist with manslaughter in the strangulation of the college buddy he was vacationing with.

Benjamin Fleming was arrested last month after his first night out on the Big Island with his two college friends ended in a deadly fight.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Alexander Germany-Wald of Montclair, New Jersey, testified at a preliminary hearing for Fleming that their friend, Abhishek Gupta, also of Pittsburgh, got “psychotically” drunk.

Germany-Wald says a fistfight ensued until Fleming restrained Gupta. They later realized he wasn’t breathing.

A judge denied a request to release Fleming or reduce his $250,000 bail.