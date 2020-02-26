Hawaii joins JUUL investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that Hawaii is joining a multi-state investigation into JUUL labs.

They’ll be looking into whether the company targeted young people and made misleading claims about nicotine content in its devices.

According to the AG’s office while traditional cigarette use has dropped amongst youth, vaping is sky-rocketing.

A 2017 survey showed that Hawaii high schoolers were vaping at double the average rate nationally.

2017 data from the Hawaii School Health Survey and national surveys found that:

· 42.3% of Hawaii’s public high school students had used electronic vaping products.

· 27% of Hawaii’s public middle school students had used electronic vaping products.

· 9% had first tried using electronic vaping products before the age of 13.

