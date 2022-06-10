HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new study ranks the states with the most and least dependency on guns. Across the country gun sales are down in 2022 with a 12.6% year-over-year drop in May.

WalletHub, a free credit score company, ranked the states based on economic impact of guns to determine which among them leans most heavily on the gun business.

They report guns contributing more than $70 billion to the U.S. economy and generated nearly $7.9 billion in federal and state taxes in 2021.

Despite gun crime being a political issue, some states rely on the gun economy for jobs, political contributions and through ownership.

Top states with gun dependency:

Idaho

Wyoming

Kentucky

South Dakota

Montana

Least states with gun dependency:

California

New York

Hawaii

New Jersey

Rhode Island

WalletHub compared 50 states across metrics like firearms industry, gun prevalence and gun politics.

Hawaii ranked last with having the fewest-industry jobs per capita and fewest background checks per capita.

Because firearms are not in high demand in Hawaii the number of background checks remains low due to the lack of demand.

To read the full report and see where other states landed head to WalletHub’s website.