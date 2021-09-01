Hawaii Island water crews repairing broken main in South Kohala

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply (DWS) is working to repair a broken water main on Puakō Beach Drive in South Kohala on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

DWS officials said at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday that repairs were estimated to take between six and eight hours.

Customers along Puakō Beach Drive may have no water service while DWS crews make repairs, official said.

Those seeking information can call (808) 887-3030 or (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email dws@hawaiidws.org.