Hawaii Island warrant sweep leads to 7 arrests in South Kohala

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials on the Big Island arrested seven individuals wanted on a total of 11 outstanding warrants during a sweep in South Kohala on Monday, April 19.

The Hawaii Police Department (HPD) and the U.S. Marshals Service were involved in the warrant sweep as a part of a joint-agency operation.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to HPD, the seven individuals were arrested for five felony warrants, four criminal contempt warrants and two failure-to-appear warrants. Their combined bail totaled $25,650, police said.

Officials identified Kenson Kimi, Isaac Paulino-Pawai, Kauahauoli Mailolo-Sears, Marjorie Bento, Sarah Batalona, Mana Garmon-Pagan and Franszell Soares as the arrested. Police say the suspects were wanted on suspicion of an array of crimes, including terroristic threatening, criminal property theft and promotion of a dangerous drug.

Officials strategically gathered information about the locations and whereabouts of the individuals before the sweep was executed, according to police.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of other wanted fugitives is asked to call the HPD non-emergency line at (808)-935-3311 or contact Sgt. Thomas Chung-Ming at (808)-887-3080 or Thomas.Chun-Ming@hawaiicounty.gov.