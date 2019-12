A heads up for Hawaii Island residents.

Don’t be alarmed if you see a lot of activity at the Hilo International Airport Monday, December 2.

First responders will be taking part in a tsunami evacuation exercise.

Students from schools within the Keaukaha area and community volunteers will also be on hand to help out.

The exercise is held every year to make sure that agencies are ready for a real emergency.

The drill starts at 8 a.m. this morning and will continue until 2 this afternoon.