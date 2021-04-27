Hawaii Island traffic stop results in Honoka‘a man charged with 26 offenses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island arrested and charged 27-year-old Adam Kepoo, of Honoka‘a with a multitude of offenses that stemmed from a domestic incident that took place in a vehicle in Kawaihae on Friday, April 23.

Police say Kepoo was arrested at the Kawaihae Boat Harbor.

According to officials, South Kohala officers saw two occupants of a vehicle parked near an exit gate while on patrol at the Boat Harbor. Officers say the female driver reported being involved in a domestic incident with Kepoo, who was in the passenger seat.

Kepoo was arrested and brought to the Kealakehe Police Station while the investigation was ongoing.

Area II Juvenile Aid Section detectives determined the victim and Kepoo were involved in several domestic incidents that occurred in the Hamakua and South Kohala districts.

Kepoo was charged with a total of 26 offenses after detectives conferred with prosecutors; 12 counts of abuse of a family household member, three counts each of second-degree assault and first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening, one count each of attempted felony abuse of a family household member and felony abuse of a family household member, kidnapping, fourth-degree theft, open container and unauthorized possession of confidential information.

Officials say Kepoo’s bail was set at $22,250 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27.