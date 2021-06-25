Hawaii Island to host fireworks shows in Hilo, Kona for July 4th

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials on the Big Island released more information about the upcoming Fourth of July celebrations in Hilo and Kona.

The Hilo Bay Blast fireworks show begins at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Parts of Lihiwai Street and Bayfront Highway will be closed to cars, however, gates along Mo’oheau Park and the Hilo bayfront soccer fields will be open for people to park and walk over to the shoreline to watch the show.

The fireworks in Kona will also kick-off at 8 p.m.

The north end of Kailua Park will be closed but the south end will remain open for people to park and watch the fireworks.

For those looking to enjoy the fireworks from home, the Hilo show will also be broadcast on Nā Leo TV.