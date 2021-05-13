Hawaii Island structure fire spreads to 2 vehicles, causes over $100,000 in damage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters responded to and extinguished a structure fire in Keaau that had spread to two vehicles on Thursday, May 13.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out around 7:20 a.m. Thursday on 37th Avenue.

According to Hawaii firefighters, officials arrived to find an unattended single-story wooden structure home engulfed in flames while two vehicles were on fire. Firefighters say a search revealed no one was inside the home or vehicles.

The blaze was brought under control by 7:40 and completely extinguished by 7:40 a.m., officials said. Damage loss is estimated at $112,500.

Authorities say the blaze was contained to the initial residence and vehicles. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.