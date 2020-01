A popular sightseeing spot in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is back open.

The Pu’u Pua’i Overlook, parking lot and a short section of devastation trail was closed back in December to protect nesting Nene.

Park officials say nesting time has now wrapped up and the birds and their young are thriving.

Parkgoers are reminder to stay at least 60 feet away from Nene and never give them food.