HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are asking the public for any information they have on a two year old unsolved murder.

In July of 2021, fishermen found a body on the rocks at MacKenzie State Recreation Area in Puna.

The man was identified as 76-year-old Michael Rosenbaum, who had been reported missing a week before his body was found.

An autopsy confirmed Rosenbaum had died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Hawaii police opened a murder investigation but have been unable to solve the case.

They are now renewing their request for information.

Rosenbaum was last seen in his hometown of Pahoa on July 22, two days before he was reported missing.

When his body was recovered 15 feet down a cliff, police said they believed the decomposing body had been there for about a week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at (808) 961-2378 or email jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.