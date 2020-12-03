Hawaii Island police seek help locating 35-year-old missing man

KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Albert Aukai Manners.

He was last seen in Kea‘au on Nov. 20. Manners is known to frequent the Puna area.

The missing man is being described as a local Hawaiian male, being 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. Manners has black hair and brown eyes along with several prominent tattoos, including “GA” on his back, “BJPenn.com” on his neck, “Nova Uniao” across his abdomen, “96720” on his chest and “In loving memory of Albert Always Bad Manners” along his chest.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Officer Isabell Feki at the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. Callers may be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000.