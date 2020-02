The Hawaii Police Department seeks your help in locating Smriti Saxena, 41-year-old female, Indian, 5’2″, 102 pounds, fair complexion, wearing a black dress with multi-colored floral design and a black jacket.

She was last seen at the Lava Lava Beach Club in Waikoloa on February 18, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

If you have information on Saxena’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the non-emergency Dispatch line at 935-3311.